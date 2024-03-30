PSEB exams notification

Mohali, March 29
Prohibitory orders have been imposed on gathering of five or more persons within 100m of exam centres of the Punjab School Education Board from 10 am to 1 pm. This order shall not apply to people on government duty and would be applicable on March 30.
