PSEB staff hold protest in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 28

Members of the Punjab School Education Board Employees Union today took out a protest rally from the PSEB office to Phase-VII to demand advance amount for text book printing and tution fee of classes V to VIII for the last four-five years. The movement of vehicles was affected during the afternoon as the employees took out a rally on the road. The protesting employees also staged a demonstration near the board gate and criticised the government.

Parvinder Singh Khangura, president, PSEB Employees Union, said every year the board office spends Rs 100 crore for getting the textbooks printed on time. The amount of last many years is pending to the government, this amount has not yet been released to the board office, due to which the board is facing a financial crisis. The government has approved a payment of Rs 65 crore to the PSEB recently but the file is stuck with the welfare department. Around Rs 400 crore is due to the PSEB for the past some years.”

