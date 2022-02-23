PSEB worker, 2 others held for thefts

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 22

The police have arrested three persons, including a Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) record keeper-cum-messenger posted in the Mohali office, in a theft case of 40 mobile phones, four LCDs, one laptop and other valuables from a shop in Chanalon, Kurali, in the wee hours of February 6.

The suspects were identified when they fled the spot leaving behind their luxury car while committing another robbery on the Morinda road last night.

The police traced the vehicle owner as Jaswant Singh, alias Jassa, a resident of Padiala. The police nabbed him and two others, Paramjit Singh and Dilpreet Singh, both Padiala residents, and recovered Rs11,000 and a cutter used in the thefts. A case of theft has been registered at the City Kurali police station.

Kurali City SHO Vinod Kumar said: “Two theft cases have been registered against the suspects. Jassa is employed as a daftari with the PSEB, Mohali. The suspects will be produced in the court tomorrow. Further investigation is likely to reveal details in more such cases”.