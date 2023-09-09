PSIEC holds meet with industrial associations

Mohali, September 8
In order to have a one-on-one interaction with the industrial fraternity and to resolve various issues plaguing industries in Mohali, an open house meeting was organised at the Industrial Focal Points (IFP) in Dera Bassi and Mohali. Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation Managing Director Baldeep Kaur assured the industrial associations that their concerns would be addressed.
Kaur added that the corporation is committed to assisting the industries. The Dera Bassi Industrial Association thanked the PSIEC for setting up a state-of-the-art sewage treatment plant (STP) and laying concrete roads in the IFP. Several issues pertaining to sewer cleaning, beautification of green belts, planning of commercial booths and housing for workers were raised by the industrial associations.
