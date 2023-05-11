PSPCL blind to towering threat at Gazipur

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 10

In a flagrant disregard for the safety of residents and commuters, a high-tension power pylon stands right in the middle of a road passing through the area in Gazipur with shops and houses on its sides.

It has been here for years and become a landmark that locals refer to an unfamiliar visitor.

“It is a risky situation. A tragedy can occur anytime. It is a busy locality with traffic movement on both sides of the tower,” said Brij Mohan Tiwari, a resident of Platinum Homes Society.

PSPCL officials expressed their helpless in getting the tower out of the way soon. Given its size and enormous upheaval it was going to cause in the power supply, it was indeed a Herculean task, they said.

On June 15, there was a power crisis in Zirakpur and the adjoining areas after three 66-kV power transmission towers were damaged by strong winds in Badi village, leaving people sweating for two days.