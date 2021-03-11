PT Usha, Anju Bobby George bat for honing youngsters' skills

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

Legendary athlete PT Usha and 2003 World Championships bronze medallist in long jump Anju Bobby George today visited the city ahead of the annual general meeting of the Athletics Federation of India on May 28-29.

The top bosses of the AFI along with 20 Arjuna Awardees will take part in the meeting to discuss the growth of the athletics in the country. PT Usha said she was very happy to know that the tender process of the construction of a new synthetic track in the city had begun and it would be completed soon. The Indian track stars of the yesteryears said, “The country needs to focus in the U-14 age group to hone the upcoming athletes so that they can shine on the world stage.”

PT Usha, junior athletics selection committee chief, said,”I am travelling across the country to unearth new talent.”

Athletics Federation of India Secretary Ravinder Chaudhary said to promote javelin throw in the country a new plastic javelin was being launched on May 29 so that children could easily get the equipment at affordable rates. He said Javelin Throw Day would be celebrated on August 7 in the city.