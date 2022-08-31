PU announces golden chance

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 30

Panjab University has announced a golden chance for the even semester students of all undergraduate courses (2014 onwards) and postgraduate courses (2015 onwards) and professional courses (as per regulations of the governing council/bodies) to clear their respective reappear(s)/compartment(s)/Improvements/additional/deficient subjects/complete their respective degrees, who have exhausted all their permissible chances.

The examination fee will be Rs 10,000 for postgraduate students per class/semester (annual/semester system examinations) and Rs 5,000 for undergraduate students per class/semester (annual/semester system examinations). The SC/ST students will be granted a 50 per cent concession in the examination fee. The examination will be conducted in October in the physical mode only. Aspirants can submit the form by September 16 at pgexam.puchd.ac.in and ugexam.puchd.ac.in.

