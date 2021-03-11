Panjab University announces revised schedule for entrance tests

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

Panjab University announced revised schedule for various entrance tests for the academic session 2022-23.

As per the new schedule, entrance test for PUTHAT will be conducted on June 29 (10 am to 11.30 am), PU-CET (UG) will be conducted on July 3, PU BA/BCom LLB (Hons five years) Integrated Course will be conducted on July 17 (10 am to 11:30 am), PU LLB (Three years) will be conducted on July 24 (10 am to 11:30 am), PU CET (PG) will be held on July 30 and July 31, MBA (Executive) for USOL will be conducted on August 8 (10 am to 12 pm), PUMEET will be conducted on August 14 (10 am to 11:40 am), PULEET will be conducted on August 14 (2 pm to 3:40 pm) and MPhil and PhD will be conducted on September 18 (Paper 1: 10 am to 11 am and Paper 2: 11:30 am to 1:30 pm).

#panjab university