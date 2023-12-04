PU Athletics Meet: Harpal gets gold in javelin throw

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 3

Harpal Singh bagged gold in the men’s (education college) javelin throw event with a throw of 39.96m during the 75th Panjab University Annual Athletics Meet. Nitin Thakur claimed the second position with a throw of 36.44m and Jashanpreet Singh finished third (32.97m).

In the women’s long jump event, Kritika (5.13m) claimed the top position, followed by Himansi (5.07m) and Lovepreet Kaur (4.92m). In the men’s (education college) 400m event, Sourav Badhan (1:06.6s), Dharmpreet Singh (1:08.2s) and Pradeep (1:10.00s) bagged medals, while in the women’s 20 km walk, Neha Saini (1:53:14.75s) claimed the top position, followed by Navjit Kaur (2:08:44.00s) and Reena (2:22:16.00s).

In the women’s (education college) javelin throw, Kamaldeep Kaur (21.21m), Kiranjeet Kaur (15.50m) and Manisha (14.83m) won medals, while in the men’s 10,000m event, Sumit Galiyan (31:32:30s), Karam Singh (31:37:70s) and Ravi Yadav (31:59:92s) shined. In the men’s discus throw event, Sunny Dhaka (47.90m) claimed the top position, followed by Satywan (46.13m) and Karanveer Singh (44.84m), while Kamaldeep Kaur won the long jump (education college) event with a throw of 3.83m, followed by Manpreet Kaur (3.73m) and Nisha Rani (3.54m).

In the men’s 20km walk, Paramdeep Mor (1:27:57.99s) claimed the top position, followed by Robinpreet Singh (1:39:15.45s) and Amit Gurjar (1:41:18.92s). Sanju Kumar clocked 5:12.1s to win the men’s (education college) gold medal, followed by Pardeep Kumar (5:18.2s) and Rajesh (5:30.2s). In the men’s long jump event, Jagroop Singh (7.09m), Narpinder Singh (6.92m) and Lakhwinder Singh (6.88m) won medals, while in the high jump (education college), Anmol Singh (1.45m), Akshit Kumar (1.40m) and Bharat (1.30m) excelled.

In the 110m hurdles, Pankaj Pal clocked 15.84s to claim the top spot, followed by Manpreet Singh (16.25s) and Arun Singh (16.97s). Amrit (1:17.9s) claimed top position in the women’s 400m event, followed by Jyoti (1:24.6s) and Meera (1:26.00s). In the long jump event, Nitin Thakur (5.25m) claimed the gold medal, followed by Tejpinder Singh (5.08m) and Rohit (4.88m). Jyoti Vaishnay (41.40m) won the discus throw event, followed by Nishta (40.15m) and Bharti Saini (38.94m).

Saurabh (14:24.20s) won the men’s 5,000m race, followed by Vinod (14:50.20s) and Sumit Galiyan (14:50.90s). In the women’s 100m hurdles, Gurdeep Kaur (14.9s), Deepa (16.8s) and Harmandeep Kaur (20.30s) won medals.

#Panjab University Chandigarh