PU awaits Centre’s nod to print Calendar Vol (II)

Chandigarh, April 29
Panjab University (PU) authorities are awaiting approval from the Ministry of Education for printing the new edition of the PU Calendar Volume (II), its deputy registrar said.
Earlier this month, PU fellow Parveen Goyal had written to the vice-chancellor for upgrading the university Calendar Volume II (2007). The regulation, which caters for examination, unfair means cases, examination fees, result publication and regulation for academic courses, convocation, conduct of examination including regulations for various admissions offered by the university in various courses, was last printed in 2007.
“The last edition of the PU Calendar Volume II was printed in 2007. Thereafter, various sets of newly framed regulations related to introduction of semester system and further amendments/additions/deletions in the existing regulations (as approved by the senate and syndicate), and its publication in the government gazette notification, have been sent to the Government of India for approval.
“However, the approval for the same is awaited. The new edition of the PU Calendar Volume (II) can’t be printed until and unless, the approval from the Ministry of Education is received,” read a letter issued by the deputy registrar. It further said, “However, the newly framed regulations as well as the sets of amendments stand uploaded on the university’s website.”
Goyal said: “...The calendar volume II is directly related to not only the university’s students, but holds the same importance from students of affiliated colleges.”
