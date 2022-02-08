PU campus to open after online exams

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 7

Amid pressure to start physical classes for all students, the Panjab University (PU) authorities today announced that the campus would be opened soon after the conclusion of the online examinations.

In a joint statement, the PU authorities stated: “The PU has started functioning in the normal mode. Immediately after the culmination of the ongoing online examinations, all departments will be allowed to function in the physical mode. However, the classes of first three years of four-year undergraduate courses and first two years of three-year undergraduate courses will continue in the online mode for the time being. In the intervening period, the university has to make certain arrangements in line with the Covid protocol.”

The authorities also released various conditions for students, specifically for allotting hostels. “As per the past practice, hostel accommodation will be provided on a merit basis. The conditions include a consent from parents ensuring that their wards will follow all SOPs/directions issued by the government and the university from time to time, submission of an undertaking through the chairperson of the department that if the situation demands, residents will vacate the hostel and leave the accommodation, students must have received both doses of vaccine with a negative Covid-19 RTPCR test report not later than 72 hours of reporting in a hostel for accommodation and guests/visitors’ entry will not be allowed in hostels till further orders,” stated the order.

Earlier in the day, the PSU (Lalkaar), Naujawan Bharat Sabha and the ABVP decided to protest against the authorities for not opening the campus. Meanwhile, the protesting organisations burnt an effigy of the PU Vice-Chancellor and the UT Administration for being silent about the complete reopening of the institutes.

Last week, a series of meetings were held to decide on the opening of the PU campus. Sources claimed that it had been unanimously decided to open the campus after the ongoing examinations. “The campus is likely to open after February 25. The official notification will be issued soon. The students are likely to come back to the campus in the first week of March,” said a source.

Recently, the authorities allowed partial opening of the campus. However, students have been demanding physical classes for all departments.

#online classes #panjab university