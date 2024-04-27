PU centre for distance, online education holds convocation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 26

The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE, formerly USOL), Panjab University, organised its scintillating annual events — 8th convocation and 48th prize giving function —in its auditorium today.

In his address, chief guest Prof Tankeshwar Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University, Mahendergarh, Haryana, shed light on the significance of distance and online education as it underscored the timeless value of seeking knowledge irrespective of the physical boundaries, and how the technology made education accessible on one’s doorstep.

Guest of honour Prof RK Gupta, Vice-Chancellor, Maharaja Agrasen University, Solan, HP, spoke about the NEP-2020, how it envisioned the future of inclusive higher education and the important role the distance education centres would play to meet the country’s educational goals foregrounding the values of equity and inclusivity. Prof YP Verma, Registrar of the university, who was also the guest of honour, stressed the importance of ‘knowledge economy”.

Earlier, CDOE Director Prof Harsh Gandhar highlighted the institution’s pioneering role in the field of open and online education and its accreditation with NAAC A++ rating

As many as 75 students received degrees and 87 were presented prizes for excelling in academics and extracurricular activities.

