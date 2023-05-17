PU convocation: No change in dress code

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 16

Students will wear robes during the 70th convocation of Panjab University (PU) scheduled for May 20.

Earlier this year, the PU authorities were mulling changing the dress code for the convocation, shifting from the robes to traditional Indian attire, taking a cue from Punjab Engineering College (deemed to be university). However, the authorities are believed to have decided to go with the traditional robe for the coming convocation.

“The convocation will be held in traditional (robes). Our procedure for change requires approval of the governing body, which takes quite long,” said Prof Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University.

At the PEC convocation last year, students were dressed in off-white/white kurta-churidar pyjamas in cotton material (boys) and off-white/white kurta-churidar/saree in cotton material (girls). A sash (both girls and boys), a turban of the same colour as sash were worn by the Sikh students.

The convocation was held in October 2022 wherein President Droupadi Murmu gave away the degrees to the students.

Meanwhile, Vice-President of India and PU Chancellor Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to attend the 70th convocation on May 20.