Panjab University dental students stage protest for hike in stipend

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 1

Several BDS and MDS students of Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences & Hospital, PU, today organised a peaceful protest to demand a hike in their stipend near Gate No. 1 of the university campus. They have announced an indefinite strike until they are offered a stipend on par with the one being offered at the GMCH-32.

MDS interns receive Rs 10,000 as a stipend, while BDS interns get just Rs 9,000.

“There has been no hike in the stipend since 2009. We get Rs 9,000 per month, which is even less than the daily labour wage. GMCH-32 doctors get Rs 26,000 per month. We have written to the UT Health Secretary, the DSW and our principal, demanding a hike in our stipend. Else, we will not end the strike,” warned Manas Grover, one of the protesting interns.

Manoj, a final-year BDS student, lamented, “We pay over Rs 1.5 lakh as our tuition fees. The fee is only around Rs 25,000 for students at the GMCH-32.” He rued that, despite having to pay such inflated fees, they are only paid a measly Rs 9,000 as a stipend. “The fee at government dental colleges in Patiala and Amritsar is Rs 80,000, but the stipend offered there is Rs 15,000,” he added.