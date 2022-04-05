PU departments discuss education policy-2020

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

Several departments of Panjab University discussed the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. Faculty members of the Department of Zoology discussed the NEP and further decided to make a framework for the syllabus of BSc and MSc.

Prof Latika Sharma from the Department of Education interacted with the faculty and shared key highlights of the policy. She spoke about objectives and the tentative methodology for the implementation of the policy. In an interactive session, she also answered queries and concerns of faculty members.

The Department of History also conducted a special event to deliberate upon the implementation of the NEP. Dr Priyatosh Sharma, Chairperson, Department of History, shared his thoughts on the pertinent issue of policy implementation.

The Centre for Social Work also held a discussion with students focussing on 5 E’s (Engage, explore, experience, express and excel) in context to the NEP. Gaurav Gaur, Chairperson, Centre for Social Work, shared various opportunities available in the discipline of social work in context to the NEP. He said students while doing field interactions, could engage themselves in community level projects, which helped them in exploring and getting experience.

The School of Communication Studies, along with office of Director, Public Relations, interviewed various teachers on the Campus regarding the NEP. The school would be compiling a short video of the same.