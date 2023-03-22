PU eves win softball championship

Chandigarh, March 21
Panjab University have won the All-India Inter-University Softball Championship for women that concluded on the Panjab University campus. Shivaji University, Kolahpur, claimed second position. Calicut University and Delhi University finished joint third. In the last league matches, Panjab University defeated Calicut University 1-0. The hosts overpowered Delhi University 1-0 in their last league match.
