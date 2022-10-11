PU ex-VC Prof Puri passes away

Chandigarh, October 10
Prof MM Puri, who was the Vice-Chancellor of Panjab University from 1997-2000 and a renowned political scientist, passed away at his residence today.
He made enormous contributions to the university with his credentials and administrative skills. Prof Puri often used to quip that he was not merely a Puri, but a proud “HoshiarPuri”. He successfully guided a number of young scholars to achieve much more than what they thought they were capable of.
“The PU has lost in him not only a bright academician, but a strong leader who led the university with a vision,” stated a spokesperson.
Various faculty members, current and former fellows and non-teaching staff of the PU paid tributes to Prof Puri.
