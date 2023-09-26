PU exam: Two held in impersonation case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

The Chandigarh police have arrested two persons, including a postman, in connection with an impersonation case.

One of the accused has been identified as Pawan Kumar (36), a postman from Kaithal, who had posed as a candidate — Naveen Kumar (31) — while appearing for an exam earlier this year at Panjab University (PU) conducted for the recruitment of junior technicians.

Impersonator Was paid Rs 50K in advance The police investigation has revealed that Pawan had also appeared in two other examinations

One exam was for the recruitment of a constable in the Delhi Police and the other one was an SSC MTS exam conducted in Patiala

The accused had charged Rs 2 lakh for each exam. Notably, he had received an advance payment of Rs 50,000 for appearing in the Junior Technician exam

The complaint was lodged by Dinesh Tandon, an executive engineer who learnt about it while reviewing records received from the university. Subsequently, a case was registered at the Sector-11 police station on September 13.

Pawan, while posing as the candidate, had affixed his own photo to the admit card and signed the attendance sheet.

Pawan had earlier been arrested by Haryana police in a separate case, and he was brought on a production warrant by the Chandigarh police on September 22. Naveen was also nabbed later on September 24.

