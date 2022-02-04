Panjab University faculty brings laurels to varsity

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

Dr Suman Mor, chairperson, Department of Environment Studies, brought laurels to Panjab University by winning the national award for Outstanding Efforts in Science & Technology Communication through Innovative and Traditional methods.

The award is presented every year to an individual for outstanding contribution to the field of science and technology communication and promoting scientific temper by the National Council for Science & Technology Communication (NCSTC), Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The award carries a citation, a memento and a cash prize of Rs2 lakh. The award will be presented in New Delhi during a ceremony to be held on National Science Day.

Suman has been working in the field of environment and public health for the past 21 years. She is actively engaged in creating capacity building training and workshops for the professionals and the general public. She is actively involved in building scientific temperament to create awareness and motivate action for better health and the environment. She led the development of information, education and communication material to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Her comic series, “Kids, Vaayu & Corona”, was adopted and released by the Ministry of Health, Government of India, in early March 2020 to engage children and the general public. The first comic is available in over 20 international and national languages, also adopted by the WHO and UNICEF. She had also developed ‘eco-calendar’ to generate awareness about the environment and emphasised on creating mass awareness. She has authored more than 90 articles, including original research papers, reviews, and book chapters. —

#PU