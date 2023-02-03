PU faculty receives revised pay scales

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, February 2

After much delay, teachers of Panjab University have finally received their January salaries (paid in February) as per revised University Grants Commission (UGC) scales (7th Pay Commission). However, the guest faculty, those above 60 years and teachers working on contract on the campus will have to wait.

Last December, the Punjab Government’s notification for implementation of revised UGC scales was adopted by Syndicate. Around 630 faculty members of the university will benefit from the revision of pay scales. The state government had approved implementation of the new UGC scales in October. However, the revision has come into effect from January.

“The faculty has received the revised salaries as per 7th Pay Commission. The process of enhancing salaries of guest teachers, those above 60 years or working under contract has already been approved and they will get their revised pay scales soon,” said Amarjit Singh Naura, secretary, Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA).

The PU Senate had adopted the 6th Punjab Pay Commission for non-teaching staff in March 2021. PUTA, at its last general body meeting in January, had also pressed for immediate release of revised salary scales as per the 7th pay panel.

As per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, assistant professors will get a revised basic pay of Rs 57,700, against Rs 21,600 under the 6th pay panel. The basic pay of associate professors will increase from Rs 49,200 to Rs 1,31,400 and that of professors will enhance from Rs 53,000 to Rs 1,44,200.

Besides regular teachers, the pay revision will also benefit the guest faculty as they are expected to get a minimum salary of around Rs 50,000.

Scales as per 7th pay Commission

Punjab Government had approved implementation of the 7th Pay Commission in October

In Dec, PU Syndicate adopted government notification for implementation of revised scales

Panjab University Senate had adopted the 6th Punjab Pay Commission for non-teaching staff in March 2021