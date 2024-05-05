PU gets AERB nod for MSc programme in nuclear medicine

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Panjab University has been granted approval by the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) to conduct MSc programme in nuclear medicine with a Mohali-based private hospital as a clinical collaborative partner. Centre for Nuclear Medicine established in 2007 at the university was conducting the said programme in collaboration with PGIMER, which discontinued as PGIMER started its own course.

Recently, the university inked an MoU with Fortis Hospital, Mohali, as collaborative partner to impart clinical training to students in the second year of the programme.

To demonstrate high standards of professional skills and competency, the centre has basic and state of art learning resource and research facility. “It will be a great platform for the students. The course has been restarted keeping in view student’s perspective, as the course promises to provide hundred percent placements after successful completion,” said vice chancellor Prof Renu Vig.

She further said, “Realising the need for trained human resource in the emerging and fast growing field of nuclear medicine, the program provides complete, up-to-date competency-based curriculum to train the students for national eligibility test to be designated as certified radiation safety officers and nuclear medicine physicists. The Centre has a strong alumni base, working with renowned institutes/hospitals across the country.”

