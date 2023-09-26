PU issue to crop up at zonal council meeting

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

Long-standing issue of granting PU affiliation to colleges of neighbouring districts of Haryana will be discussed during the 31st meeting of the Northern Zonal Council to be held in Amritsar tomorrow. It will be presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The issue of extending PU affiliation to colleges in Haryana has remained unresolved for many years, prompting continued discussions.

The Haryana Government has persistently advocated the recognition of its colleges, situated as far as Ambala, by the PU. Multiple meetings on this subject have taken place under the leadership of UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. However, Punjab has been opposing this proposal from the outset.

In an effort to facilitate the PU affiliation to colleges up to Ambala, the Haryana Government even proposed providing financial support on a par with Punjab. However, despite this offer, Punjab has steadfastly declined the proposal. The Punjab Government recently pledged to increase the grant to the university by approximately Rs 50 crore.

Sources suggest that the Punjab Government is likely to oppose this agenda during the meeting.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal said the progress of Ayushman Bharat scheme would be reviewed during the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government was also likely to oppose the transfer of land for the construction of a new building of Haryana Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh.

