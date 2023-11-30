PU lifts overall trophy in inter-varsity youth fest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 29

Panjab University (PU) won the overall champion trophy at the inter-university youth festival held at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, from November 26 to 29. A total of 17 universities in the region had participated in the inter-university festival, in which LPU, Phagwara, and Punjabi University, Patiala, secured the second and third positions, respectively.

Notably, it is for the second year straight that Panjab University has retained the overall trophy.

#Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU #Panjab University Chandigarh #Phagwara #Punjabi University Patiala