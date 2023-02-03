PU may follow old practice for post of Director Sports

Tribune News Service

Panjab University is likely to follow the old practice of appointing the Chairperson, Department of Physical Education, as Director Sports, Panjab University, in the absence of a regular director under additional charge.

The development comes at a time when the incumbent Director Sports (additional charge), Prof Prashant Kumar Gautam, from the University Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management, was questioned by a few senators for sending a reminder to all hostel wardens for realising Rs 13,500 each in lieu of purchase of 600 yoga mats for last year’s Yoga Day celebrations.

Professor Gautam was given the additional charge of Director Sports by former Vice Chancellor Raj Kumar in 2021. At that time, the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) had complained to the PU Chancellor, alleging that the Vice Chancellor had “unethically” appointed a faculty member from Hotel and Tourism Management as Director Sports.

As per the past practice, the charge of Director Sports is given to the Chairperson, Department of Physical Education, in the absence of a regular director.

“We are thinking on bringing back this practice to use. The orders will be issued soon in this regard. The person handling the Physical Department and has a sports background and will be more suitable at this chair,” said a source.

At present, Prof Dalwinder Singh is heading the Department of Physical Education. He had earlier also held the post of Director Sports before the apportionment Director Sports Parminder Singh, who passed away in 2020.

“This was expected after the departure of the former Vice Chancellor. During earlier years also, the charge of Director Sports was assigned to only physical education faculty. Professor Kumar had set a new trend for the reasons best known to him,” said a senior functionary of the university.

After eight-year wait, Dr Parminder Singh, former head of Department of Physical Education, Arya College, Ludhiana, was picked as Director Sports in 2015. A total of four candidates had appeared for the interview.

Dr Parminder Singh was the 4th regular director of the university.

Controversy over past appointment

