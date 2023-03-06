PU men's cricket team bag 3rd spot

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 5

Panjab University men’s cricket team claimed third position in the North Zone Inter-University Cricket Championship, which concluded at Kurukshetra University.

With this finish, the team also qualified to play in the All-India Inter-University Cricket Championship. The PU team defeated Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, by eight wickets to confirm third position in the tournament. Chasing GNDU’s total of 163 runs, the Chandigarh outfit posted 167/2 with the help of unbeaten Nehal (87 of 61 balls) and unbeaten Nikhil (57 off 42 balls). Tikshan (5) and Satyam (4) also contributed to the win. Akashdeep Singh claimed one wicket for the bowling side.

Earlier, batting first, GNDU lads posted 163/6 in 20 overs with the help of Kuwar (48 off 30 balls, with three boundaries and four sixes), Satnam (39 off 32 balls, with three boundaries and two sixes), Akashdeep (30 off 30 balls, with two sixes) and Sarthak (24 off 12 balls, with one boundary and three sixes). Amit Kumar claimed two wickets, while Sahil, Ayush and Vishu took one wicket each for the bowling side.