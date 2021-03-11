PU National workshop

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Department of Economics, in collaboration with the Department of Statistics and the Department of Computer Science and Applications, Panjab University, today started a seven-day national workshop (online) on “Open Source Software Utility to Applied Econometrics and Statistics”. It will help to prepare participants for job market by imbibing data-handling skills using two open source software, R-studio and Python. Dr YP Verma, Registrar, Panjab University, was the chief guest.

