PU National workshop

Chandigarh: The Department of Economics, in collaboration with the Department of Statistics and the Department of Computer Science and Applications, Panjab University, today started a seven-day national workshop (online) on “Open Source Software Utility to Applied Econometrics and Statistics”. It will help to prepare participants for job market by imbibing data-handling skills using two open source software, R-studio and Python. Dr YP Verma, Registrar, Panjab University, was the chief guest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...