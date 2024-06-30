PU nod to recommendation on teachers beyond 60 years

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 29

Panjab University has approved recommendation of a committee constituted for restoration of past practice of treating teachers, who are continuing their service beyond 60 years, on a par with regular teachers. This category of teachers will be included in all the committees as regular members rather than as special invitees.

“All teachers continuing in service beyond 60 years are in pursuant of the directions of a court entitling them to continue without any break in service. They will not be considered as teacher (re-employed on contractual basis), but will be treated on a par with other teachers from the start of the academic session 2024-25 by including them in all committee/academics bodies as regular members and not as special invitees,” read the order.

