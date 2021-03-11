PU Notes: Migration Engineering Entrance Test

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The Panjab University Migration Engineering Entrance Test (PUMEET) – 2022 and Panjab University Lateral Entry Entrance Test (PULEET) was conducted by the PU on Sunday. In all, 377 out of 393 candidates appeared in the PUMEET and 260 out of 295 aspirants appeared in the PULEET. TNS

‘Prabhat pheri’ on varsity campus

Chandigarh: A ‘prabhat pheri with national flag was organised to initiate the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign by residents of the Boys Hostel No. 1, 2, 3 and 4 here on Monday. The rally aimed to promote awareness about the Indian national flag and sensitise students to participate in Tricolour hoisting at hostels and departments. TNS

Online panel discussion

Chandigarh: An online panel discussion on “What does freedom mean for defenders of freedom?” was organised by the Centre for Women’s Studies and Development here on Sunday. Brig Daljit Singh Dhillon (retd), Capt Vijay Chhikara, currently commanding the Naval NCC unit in Chandigarh, and a specialised clearance diving officer Cdr Ruby Singh, the first woman in all the armed forces to lead the Republic Day parade in 1993, interacted with students. TNS

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Chandigarh: Partition Horrors Remembrance Day was observed by Panjab University hostellers in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports, UIHTM, UIAMS, NSS Department and chief of university security office on Sunday. More than 550 participants shared the relevance of the day on the occasion. TNS

Consultation workshop on NEP-2020

Chandigarh: A consultation workshop of Academic Institutions and Civil Society Groups on “National curriculum frameworks with respect to NEP-2020” north zone was organised on Sunday. The workshop was inaugurated by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. He asked academicians, civil society groups and NGOs to work together to create a system of education that was holistic, value-based and rooted in ancient knowledge system.

