PU offline classes start tomorrow

Hostel residents will have to follow Covid-19 guidelines

PU offline classes start tomorrow

Panjab University has announced that it will start offline/physical classes for various courses this month.

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

Panjab University has announced that it will start offline/physical classes for various courses this month. The academic calendar (offline classes) for postgraduate and undergraduate (even semesters and ongoing ones) classes will commence on March 4,

According to a new circular, the undergraduate 4th year classes of five-year courses, undergraduate 3rd year classes of four-year courses, undergraduate 2nd year classes of three-year courses and undergraduate 1st year classes of two-year courses will start functioning from March 10.

The undergraduate 3rd year classes of five-year courses, undergraduate 2nd year classes of four-year courses and undergraduate 1st year classes of three-year courses will become functional from March 17. The undergraduate 2nd year classes of five-year courses and undergraduate 1st year classes of four-year courses will start normally from March 25. The undergraduate 1st year classes of five-year courses will start normally from March 31.

Eligible students are allowed to have hostel accommodation on a sharing basis and residents will have to follow the Covid-19 guidelines issued from time to time, said a PU spokesperson.

“If the situation worsened due to Covid-19, it will be mandatory for the residents to vacate the hostel accommodation to comply with the guidelines issued by the authorities. The situation will be reviewed from time to time. Hostel accommodation will be provided on a merit basis. Consent from parents, an undertaking through the Chairperson of the Department and both doses of vaccines with a negative RT-PCR test report are mandatory for hostellers,” read a statement.

Meanwhile, the office of Dean, International Students, Panjab University, requested all departments to keep Afghan students in the loop through whatever means feasible, so that there is no academic loss. However, keeping in mind the distinct demands of each subject, chairpersons are free to implement the substitute for the offline mode that will be effective for their subject. The students have been given a buffer period of 30 days, after which the situation can be reviewed.

“The visas of students (from Afghanistan) are in the process and hence, they are concerned about their academic loss. The Panjab University being a student-friendly university is always pro-active in its decisions concerning students. In the same spirit, after discussion with the Dean, University Instruction, the Dean, International Student (DIS) has taken the decision,” read the note.

Hostel rooms on sharing basis

Eligible students are allowed to have hostel accommodation on a sharing basis and residents will have to follow the Covid-19 guidelines issued from time to time, said a PU spokesperson.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

UP bride faints after finding groom wearing a wig, groom returns home without getting married

2
Trending

Kareena Kapoor Khan stuns with Rs 44k mini skirt; neitizen says 'Now you are looking like Amrita Singh .... face par budhapa aagaya hai'

3
World

What happened to Russia's Air Force? US officials, experts don't have an answer

4
Trending

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

5
Nation

United Airlines ends its use of Russian airspace, suspends two India routes

6
World

Kremlin planning to declare ex-President Yanukovych as new head of Ukraine

7
World

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov says Russia wants list of weapons that can never be deployed in Ukraine

8
Nation

Polish border guards beat up around 100 Indian students and turned them back into Ukraine: Belarus envoy to UN

9
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

10
Punjab

Medical student from Barnala dies of stroke in Ukraine, family seeks help to bring body home

Don't Miss

View All
Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week
Business

Petrol, diesel price hikes to restart from next week

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan has no links to international drug cartel: NCB

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals
Nation

Indian embassy tells stranded nationals to travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here’s the truth behind the viral pic
Trending

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

High returns inspire farmers to grow exotic veggies
Himachal

High returns inspire Himachal farmers to grow exotic veggies

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in missile attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after birthday greetings pour in
Punjab

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after greetings pour in all day

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian captures city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russian forces capture city of Kherson, 'explosions' heard in Kyiv

The invasion was denounced by the United Nations in a histor...

Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage

Russia-Ukraine War: PM Modi dials Putin, calls for safe passage for Indian students

India asks citizens to leave Kharkiv as fighting intensifies...

Barnala student dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital

Barnala student Chandan Jindal dies of stroke in Ukraine hospital

His father, who went to Ukraine to take care of him, is also...

Won’t spare any effort to get back stranded Indians: Modi

Won't spare any effort to get back Indians stranded in Ukraine: Modi

Chairs high-level meeting to take stock of rescue operations

By end of the day, they’d walked 40 km

By end of the day, Indian students walked 40 km to leave Kharkiv

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: Gnawed on by dogs, body found at GNDH

Amritsar: First rehearsal of counting staff today

Amritsar jail inmate dies under mysterious circumstances

NRIs worried as Russia-Ukraine conflict delaying flights

Amritsar: Rs46-cr road project hangs fire for want of approval

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Over 7K apply for 26 Class IV posts in Bathinda District Courts

Cotton growers seek compensation for crop damaged by pink bollworm attack

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

Come April 1, pay 3% more for water in Chandigarh

UKRAINE CRISIS: Amid bombings, students make frenzied attempts to board trains

Medico makes it home from war-torn Ukraine

Leasehold property: Call on conversion at March 8 CHB meet

3 African nationals dupe Chandigarh resident of Rs8.72 lakh, held

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Five of robbers’ gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

Five of robbers’ gang land in police net, 3 cases solved in Ludhiana

3 years on, Ludhiana civic body fails to resolve sewerage woes in BRS Nagar

UKRAINE CRISIS: After facing tough times, student returns from Ukraine

Nine fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Third Covid wave plateaus in Ludhiana district

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

Patiala MC seals 11 illegal buildings in city

All arrangements for counting of votes on March 10 complete: Patiala DC

Jailed Bikram Majithia allowed four meetings in six days

District and Sessions Judge visits Nabha jails, inspects food quality

RGNUL student participates in cyclothon