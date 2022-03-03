PU offline classes start tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 2

Panjab University has announced that it will start offline/physical classes for various courses this month. The academic calendar (offline classes) for postgraduate and undergraduate (even semesters and ongoing ones) classes will commence on March 4,

According to a new circular, the undergraduate 4th year classes of five-year courses, undergraduate 3rd year classes of four-year courses, undergraduate 2nd year classes of three-year courses and undergraduate 1st year classes of two-year courses will start functioning from March 10.

The undergraduate 3rd year classes of five-year courses, undergraduate 2nd year classes of four-year courses and undergraduate 1st year classes of three-year courses will become functional from March 17. The undergraduate 2nd year classes of five-year courses and undergraduate 1st year classes of four-year courses will start normally from March 25. The undergraduate 1st year classes of five-year courses will start normally from March 31.

Eligible students are allowed to have hostel accommodation on a sharing basis and residents will have to follow the Covid-19 guidelines issued from time to time, said a PU spokesperson.

“If the situation worsened due to Covid-19, it will be mandatory for the residents to vacate the hostel accommodation to comply with the guidelines issued by the authorities. The situation will be reviewed from time to time. Hostel accommodation will be provided on a merit basis. Consent from parents, an undertaking through the Chairperson of the Department and both doses of vaccines with a negative RT-PCR test report are mandatory for hostellers,” read a statement.

Meanwhile, the office of Dean, International Students, Panjab University, requested all departments to keep Afghan students in the loop through whatever means feasible, so that there is no academic loss. However, keeping in mind the distinct demands of each subject, chairpersons are free to implement the substitute for the offline mode that will be effective for their subject. The students have been given a buffer period of 30 days, after which the situation can be reviewed.

“The visas of students (from Afghanistan) are in the process and hence, they are concerned about their academic loss. The Panjab University being a student-friendly university is always pro-active in its decisions concerning students. In the same spirit, after discussion with the Dean, University Instruction, the Dean, International Student (DIS) has taken the decision,” read the note.

