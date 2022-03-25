PU panel wants sports quota seats in colleges hiked to 5%

Seeks Senate nod for changing existing rule for the purpose

PU panel wants sports quota seats in colleges hiked to 5%

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 24

In an effort to attract meritorious/outstanding sportspersons for retaining the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy, the Panjab University Sports Committee (PUSC) has recommended increase in existing sports quota seats of its affiliated colleges.

Ahead of the Panjab University (PU) Senate meeting, scheduled on March 27, the PUSC has sought final approval for changing the existing rule of allotting two per cent (per unit) sports seats to five per cent (per unit) in all its affiliated colleges.

There are 188 colleges affiliated to Panjab University in Punjab and Chandigarh. “This has been recommended to attract best and meritorious players from the region. It will help colleges get good players and also increase competition within institutions. The decision has been taken by the PUSC in anticipation of getting a better output,” said Prashant Kumar Gautam, Director, Sports, PU.

When asked about interference of the PU in the admission process of colleges (under sports quota) or allotting colleges to players, Gautam said the modalities would be worked out after getting approval of the PU Senate.

“The approval for the admission process will be coming to through the PU only after verifying players’ profile. However, modalities will be worked out later on getting approval. The rules and regulations will be framed after considering opinion of all experts,” Gautam added.

Definition of outstanding sportspersons

While the modalities are yet to be prepared by the Directorate of Sports, PU, the PUSC has made it clear that not all sportspersons will be entitled to get admission under this quota. As per the approval, international level achievements (medals/participation in competitions falling under the MAKA Trophy criteria); national level achievements (medals in competitions under the MAKA Trophy criteria) and inter-university level achievements (medals in competitions under the MAKA Trophy criteria) will be considered for admission under this programme.

“It has been decided that only meritorious sportsperson, the definition of which is sanctioned by the PUSC, will be considered under this programme,” said Gautam.

Colleges demand coaches for training teams

Meanwhile, many colleges are demanding that besides increasing number of seats, the PU should also provide them coaches during off season. As per colleges, the PU hires coaches under contractual basis from PUSC’s fund. The funds are collected from the PU. However, majority of coaches train PU campus and collective teams.

“It should be discussed in meetings. Colleges form teams on their own and have limited resources. The existing coaching structure should be shared with affiliated colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh during off season and before competitions for better output,” said a senior coach, seeking anonymity.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Actor Muneeb Butt called 'chamcha Pakistani star' after he books entire theatre for wife to watch Alia Bhatt's Gangubai in Dubai

2
Nation

4 IAF officials under lens over missile 'misfire'

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks Rs 1 lakh crore aid for reviving growth

4
Nation

Pathak, Chadha, Harbhajan Singh among 5 elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Punjab

5
World

Amid eastern Ladakh row, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang arrives in India on unannounced visit

6
Punjab

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

7
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu targets Arvind Kejriwal over 2015 sacrilege issue

8
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma disrupts Virat’s efforts to fix a common problem that we face in our households. Watch

9
Punjab

PM Modi meets eminent Sikh personalities and intellectuals

10
J & K

J&K Pandits move Supreme Court over 'genocide'

Don't Miss

View All
Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco, thanks fans for showing concern
Trending

Harsha Bhogle clarifies his viral Instagram live fiasco; thanks fans for showing concern

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts in Miami beach with his incredible dance steps
Punjab

Viral video: From hip hop to bhangra, this Sikh man conquered hearts on Miami beach with his incredible dance steps

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue
Nation

Indian nuns working for Missionaries of Charity in Kyiv run short on food, remain determined to continue

Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets
Himachal

Kangra: Little pension, ex-teacher Tilak Raj Sharma selling tea, sweets

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter
Trending

Amid price rise and Zomato’s ten minute delivery announcement, Maggi is trending on Twitter

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’
Trending

Fans come to Kapil Sharma’s rescue after comedian trolled for picture from Odisha, says wrong to link everything with ‘The Kashmir Files’

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for 2nd consecutive year
Delhi

New Delhi world's most polluted capital city for second consecutive year

Punjabis seek to curb lavish social gatherings
Punjab

Punjabis in Haryana seek to curb lavish social gatherings

Top Stories

Current situation a work in progress, at slower pace than desirable; discussions aimed at expediting process: Jaishankar

Jaishankar-Wang meet to sort out border friction in entirety

Jaishankar asks China to pursue independent foreign policy t...

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Only one pension for Punjab MLAs, announces Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

A few ex-MLAs were getting pension from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5...

Calcutta High court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Calcutta High Court orders CBI investigation into Birbhum killings case

Directs CBI to file progress report by April 7

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Bhagwant Mann says received complaint on anti-corruption action helpline, told authorities to investigate

Tweets to this effect

Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy

Russia is preparing to attack Poland: Envoy

The Ambassador referred to the smoke over the Russian embass...

Cities

View All

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

GNDU attacker identified, police tracking him down

Fruit growers rue shortage of power for irrigation

World TB Day: 26L people contract TB in India every year, reveals study

Amritsar West: 'People's love pushed me to join politics to serve in a better way'

IndiGo's direct flight from Amritsar to Lucknow from March 27

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Farmers hold protest in Mohali in support of their demands

Chandigarh Administration to invite bids to decide charging rates

Chandigarh: PGI contractual staff on strike today

Ensure dignified living for mentally ill: Dr Simmi Waraich

Punjab and Haryana High Court restrains PGI workers' union from proceeding on strike

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Delhi ranks third in terms of per capita income behind Sikkim, Goa: Eco Survey

Govt introduces Delhi civic bodies merger Bill in Lok Sabha amid opposition protest

Court denies bail to former JNU student Umar Khalid for 2020 Delhi riots

Phone call made from PMO to state election commissioner to defer MCD polls, claims Kejriwal

Upload ‘The Kashmir Files’ on YouTube: Kejriwal to BJP MLAs seeking movie be made tax-free

Spate of plaints from city on anti-graft helpline

Spate of plaints from Jalandhar on anti-graft helpline

Glimpses of mini India at Crafts Bazaar in Hoshiarpur

NCLP teachers allege no salaries for 27 months, protest outside DC office

'Govt must pay dues of sugarcane farmers'

FIR filed against Hamilton group MD Sabarwal

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

GLADA carries out demolition drive in 23 illegal colonies

Huge traffic jam on Ferozepur Road as GADVASU students, parents hold protest

One fresh case of Covid in Ludhiana district

Don't use modified silencers, police warn Enfield riders

Ludhiana MC plans Rs 1,034-cr budget for 2022-23

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Limited seats, high fee at private colleges force MBBS aspirants to go abroad

Encyclopedia of the Sikh literature: Punjabi University yet to correct mistakes in 'Mahan Kosh'

HC Judge inspects Patiala District Courts, Central Jail

Patiala: Canal-based drinking water supply project still underway

Rajpura girl adjudged third