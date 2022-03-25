PU panel wants sports quota seats in colleges hiked to 5%

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 24

In an effort to attract meritorious/outstanding sportspersons for retaining the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy, the Panjab University Sports Committee (PUSC) has recommended increase in existing sports quota seats of its affiliated colleges.

Ahead of the Panjab University (PU) Senate meeting, scheduled on March 27, the PUSC has sought final approval for changing the existing rule of allotting two per cent (per unit) sports seats to five per cent (per unit) in all its affiliated colleges.

There are 188 colleges affiliated to Panjab University in Punjab and Chandigarh. “This has been recommended to attract best and meritorious players from the region. It will help colleges get good players and also increase competition within institutions. The decision has been taken by the PUSC in anticipation of getting a better output,” said Prashant Kumar Gautam, Director, Sports, PU.

When asked about interference of the PU in the admission process of colleges (under sports quota) or allotting colleges to players, Gautam said the modalities would be worked out after getting approval of the PU Senate.

“The approval for the admission process will be coming to through the PU only after verifying players’ profile. However, modalities will be worked out later on getting approval. The rules and regulations will be framed after considering opinion of all experts,” Gautam added.

Definition of outstanding sportspersons

While the modalities are yet to be prepared by the Directorate of Sports, PU, the PUSC has made it clear that not all sportspersons will be entitled to get admission under this quota. As per the approval, international level achievements (medals/participation in competitions falling under the MAKA Trophy criteria); national level achievements (medals in competitions under the MAKA Trophy criteria) and inter-university level achievements (medals in competitions under the MAKA Trophy criteria) will be considered for admission under this programme.

“It has been decided that only meritorious sportsperson, the definition of which is sanctioned by the PUSC, will be considered under this programme,” said Gautam.

Colleges demand coaches for training teams

Meanwhile, many colleges are demanding that besides increasing number of seats, the PU should also provide them coaches during off season. As per colleges, the PU hires coaches under contractual basis from PUSC’s fund. The funds are collected from the PU. However, majority of coaches train PU campus and collective teams.

“It should be discussed in meetings. Colleges form teams on their own and have limited resources. The existing coaching structure should be shared with affiliated colleges in Punjab and Chandigarh during off season and before competitions for better output,” said a senior coach, seeking anonymity.