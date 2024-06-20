PU, PGI continue to be among top property tax defaulters

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 19

Panjab University, PGI and departments under the UT Chief Engineer continue to figure among top property tax defaulters in the city. May 31 was the last date for paying property tax with rebate.

According to the tax branch of the Municipal Corporation, Rs 65.74 crore is pending against the PU, Rs 37.58 crore with the PGI and Rs 20.74 crore against the UT Chief Engineer’s wings.

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) owes Rs 13.35 crore and the Golf Club Rs 11 crore.

“Our communications with them on various aspects are on. Though some of them have paid certain amount, that is not full payment as per our calculations,” said an official.

“For the failure of the PU and the PGI to clear their property tax dues, we have even issued notices for rent assessment of shops situated on the two campuses. Our teams are deputed there. If tax is still not paid, their rent will get attached,” said an official.

A total of 70,000 people and establishments have paid the levy for the 2024-2025 financial year. There are around 1.30 lakh property taxpayers in the city. Defaulters have been issued notices. They have been asked to clear their dues or face action.

Every fiscal, owners paying their property tax between April 1 and May 31 are eligible for a rebate of up to 20%. Residential taxpayers get 20% rebate, while commercial property owners get 10% concession during the period. Thereafter, a penalty of 25%, along with 12% interest on tax dues without any rebate, is levied.

