PU placement drive poster released

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 5

Central Placement Cell, Panjab University, organised the annual Industry Academia Meet. More than 550 students from 38 departments attended the event.

The dignitaries from the industry were Varun Puri, Director, Deloitte Consulting; Vivek Atray, former IAS officer; GB Singh, Regional Head, SBI Mutual Fund; Dr Yogesh Nagpal, founder MD of Winsome Intellectual Property Solutions; and others.

Prof Harsh Nayyar, Director Research, was the chief guest of the event and Prof Sanjay Kaushik the guest of honour. The dignitaries released a poster for “AVSAR-II”, a placement drive of Panjab University to be held from April 28 to 29.

Puri made references to his personal experiences. He talked about six essential pillars to make students ready for industry. Atray interacted with the students about the transition they required to survive in the industry. He focussed on being self-driven and enhancing the skillset and competency.