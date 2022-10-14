PU POLLS: 28 PU students on police radar

Chandigarh, October 13
The police have taken preventive measures against 28 student leaders of Panjab University (PU) to ensure peaceful elections. The university and its affiliated colleges in the city will go to the polls on October 18.
The police have prepared a list of 28 university students against whom preventive measures under Section 107/151, CrPC, have been taken.
DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh said the preventive action had been taken and summons issued to these students. “This is a measure to ensure students don’t indulge in any kind of criminal activity during the elections on the campus,” he added.
The DSP said to deter outsiders from entering the campus, six police personnel would keep a round-the-clock vigil at each gate of the university. Around fifty police personnel would be on duty at Student Centre, various departments and outside canteens till the elections, he added.
“Besides, the Sector 11 SHO and two Inspectors will keep a close vigil on the campus during the daytime, while one Inspector is on night duty,” said the DSP.
A preventive step
