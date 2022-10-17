PU polls: Campaigning ends, groups step up last-ditch efforts to woo students

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 16

Sunday, which otherwise is a leisure day, turned out to be the most hectic day for the candidates contesting the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections.

As campaigning for the elections, scheduled for October 18, came to an end today, all candidates, along with their supporters, stepped up efforts to woo voters. Their efforts included face-to-face campaigning and unofficial free-of-cost parties/trips for students.

While the departments remained closed to students today, hostels witnessed a lot of activity throughout the day. In the evening, students’ groups held rallies at all hostels and also took out mini road rallies as a show of strength. No rallies or address to students will be allowed on Monday as per the rules.

Many students’ political groups conducted unofficial parties and also organised free trips to the nearby hill stations. Cars and buses were arranged by senior party workers to ferry students to the venues for parties as well as the hill stations. The presidential candidates stayed on the campus and focused on meeting students at all hostels. “We were taken on a free trip to Morni Hills. Almost all our friends went on this trip. Although there was no discussion on voting, the trip was sponsored by one of the students’ political groups,” said a student.

CYSS workers prepare a final list of supporters at their party booth on Sunday

Students’ political parties are also reaching out to voters through various social media platforms. Various reels, videos and messages of the candidates are doing the rounds on the social media. “This social media campaign is a must to make our presence felt on the campus. It has been undertaken to attract hostellers as well as day scholars. Since it was a holiday, the aim of recording these messages was to reach out to a maximum number of voters,” said Aanchal, a social media campaigner of a student party.

Police conduct flag march

On the last day of campaign, the police conducted a flag march on the campus. Over 100 personnel marched on the road leading to Student Centre.

Cameras installed

A man installs a CCTV camera in the area where booths have been set up.

In a step to step up vigil, the university authorities have installed CCTV cameras to cover the areas where students’ political groups have been allowed to set up their party booth (tents) for the polling day. “This has been done on the orders of the Chandigarh Police. The cameras will not only cover the area but also keep a vigil on activities going on at these tents,” said a senior police officer. On Saturday, the police allowed students’ political groups to install tents at a designated place on the road leading to AC Joshi Library and Gate No. 1. These tents become a hub of student activities such as planning and gathering information during elections. Supporters were seen painting posters and writing slogans for the respective social media campaigns.

Full-day attendance for voters?

Sources claimed the PU authorities had decided to grant a full-day attendance to those students who will cast their vote. A formal announcement is likely to be made in this regard on Monday. “It has been conveyed to all department heads. It has been decided to allow a full-day attendance to students who will cast their vote. This has been done to ensure a good turnout on the polling day as the elections are being held after a gap of over two years,” said a Panjab University official.

