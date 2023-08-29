PU POLLS: Cops list 92 ‘troublemakers’, tell them to furnish bonds

Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, August 28

Ahead of elections to the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC), the Chandigarh police have identified 92 potential troublemakers who could disrupt peace during the poll. As a preventive measure, such student leaders have been told to furnish surety bonds before the SDM concerned and ensure they won’t indulge in violence.

Of them, 70 are associated with the university and the remaining 22 are from DAV College, Sector 10. DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh said these individuals had been served notices and asked to appear before the SDM (Central) on August 30.

Stepping up security 92 ‘suspicious elements’ asked to furnish surety bonds before SDM, promising not to indulge in violence

Of them, 70 are associated with university, remaining 22 are from DAV College, Sector 10

Their personal details collected and vehicles used by them also identified and are under watch

80 police personnel have been stationed round the clock on the university campus

“Preventive action against them has been taken under Section 107/150 of the CrPC, as per which they are required to furnish surety bonds,” the DSP said.

The Section 107/150 of the CrPC empowers the police to take action against those suspected of causing a breach of peace. Upon booking the suspects, the police inform the SDM concerned, who issues a warning to the suspects and releases them after obtaining a surety bond, wherein they commit not to engage in violence.

For peaceful poll Preventive action against the identified individuals has been taken. They are required to furnish surety bonds and commit not to engage in activities that will disturb peace. — Gurmukh Singh, DSP (Central)

The list includes members from almost all student groups. “The police are closely monitoring the movement of student leaders who might pose a threat,” the DSP added.

Sources have also compiled a list of leaders and workers with details of their local addresses and mobile phone numbers. The vehicles used by them have also been identified and are under watch.

The council elections are scheduled for September 6. To ensure security, 80 police personnel have been stationed round the clock on the university campus to monitor the activities of student leaders and their supporters.

Police officials held a meeting with student leaders at PU today wherein the leaders were instructed to refrain from violent or illegal activities. “The students have been told to follow guidelines of the Lyngdoh Committee during the elections,” said a police official.

#Panjab University Chandigarh