PU POLLS: Groups focus on depts with high voter strength

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, September 2

Candidates in the fray are leaving no stone unturned to woo key departments having a majority share of votes.

Girls campaign for the NSUI

Despite a holiday on the campus today, the political scenario at the ‘kingmaker’ departments was full of activity as all nine candidates campaigned throughout the day to woo voters. Like last year, both law departments, followed by engineering, sciences and managements departments, will be playing a key role in the elections. Last year, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) candidate got a major lead from the departments of laws, engineering and sciences and was able to defeat his nearest rival by 660 votes.

Today’s highlights 320 ballot boxes distributed

179 polling booths earmarked

No new alliance formed, while there were rumours of major parties being in talks with small groups for a merger

Weekend restricts candidates to pursue face-to-face campaigning

Authorities announced closure of AC Joshi Library (6 am to 11 pm) and Gate No. 1 (12 noon to 4.30 pm) on September 6.

Minor scuffle reported outside a boys’ hostel

After partially closing the road connecting the south and main campuses, it was fully barricaded today to avoid traffic jam

The University Institute of Engineering & Technology (UIET) appears to be the top priority for the candidates as it has a total of 2,527 voters — the highest in any department. Of the 31 candidates in the poll fray, eight belong to this department only.

The second key wing is University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), which has 1,900 voters, followed by the Department of law, which has 1,100 registered voters. This department is also important in terms of planning and showcasing the strength of a candidate. The CYSS candidate for this election was announced at the same department despite him belonging to the Anthropology Department. Besides these three departments, DR SSBUIET (645 votes) and Dental Sciences (512 votes) also get a good attention of the political groups.

The police detain Manoj Lubhana, chief of the Chandigarh Youth Congress, over ID issue.

Sources claimed that this year, some newly inducted students might not be able to exercise their franchise in the Dental Department as the authorities had issued a notice regarding starting of classes from September 11. Earlier, the classes were to start from September 1.