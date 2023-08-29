 PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents

PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents

PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents

Senior NSUI leaders in a huddle ahead of the Panjab University elections outside the Student Centre on Monday. Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, August 28

There was a time when it was common for the Chandigarh Police and the Panjab University security personnel to find vehicles carrying weapons, such as sickles, sluggers, iron rods, cricket bats or swords, on the university campus during the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections.

“I remember an incident during the 2015 elections in which the security personnel recovered two sickles, an axe and 45 baseball and cricket bats from one car alone. But such incidents are few and far between now. Student leaders are not even allowed to hold open election rallies or programmes anymore, and it has helped the authorities keep the situation under control,” noted P Singh of the Chandigarh Police.

Intensive checking being carried out

Intensive checking is being carried out by the university security and Chandigarh Police personnel. We are aiming for a peaceful election. There has been a dip in incidents of outsiders or students bringing weapons to the campus, thanks to proper security arrangements. —Vikram Singh, Security Officer, PU

Dwelling on the PUCSC polls, a university security officer said, “Senior leaders on the campus eye it as an opportunity to launch their political career. And they don’t want to run into any legal trouble.”

He added that the security personnel still search the cars entering the campus, but of late they have not caught visitors, save for a few exceptions, with anything that raises a safety risk.

The Chandigarh Police have tightened the noose around troublemakers ahead of the fast-approaching elections, which they hope would be conducted in a smooth and peaceful manner.

Gone are the days when scuffles would be reported on the campus amid students’ elections.

“Earlier, the parties used to canvas with a full-fledged show of strength. Even outsiders used to participate in such events,” recalled a senior faculty member at the university. Occasionally, even history-sheeters used to turn up at the university campus to throw their lot with various political parties in the fray, he added. “However, a convoy of security personnel now accompanies the party members as they set out to canvass. Besides, many security agencies are involved now. Things have changed,” he noted.

It may be recalled that a brawl once broke out between workers and leaders of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the Panjab University Students’ Union (PUSU) in 2014 as canvassing was under way at the BA/BEd Department. A PUSU worker was injured in the incident and an FIR was lodged under Sections 341, 323, 506 and 34 at the Sector-11 police station against the NSUI leaders.

Later in 2017, some students protesting a hike in their fees were charged with sedition and other criminal offences following a clash with the local police in which over 60 persons, including students, cops and journalists were injured — four of them critically.

In 2016, three students were injured in a clash during a fashion show at the Law Auditorium. Some unidentified men had reportedly fired shots in the air over a dispute and fled the spot. More recently, in 2019, an NSUI supporter was hurt during a clash with a representative of the Student Organisation of India (SOI) on the election day.

At present, around 65 university security personnel are deployed in each of the three shifts and are manning 20 hostels and 78 departments on the campus. In the days to come, central reserve police forces will also be deployed on the campus.

On Monday, wardens carried out checks in the hostels.

ABVP announces candidates

The university unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has announced the names of its candidates for the student council elections. Unit president Rajat Puri stated that the party would contest two posts. Rakesh Deshwal is eyeing the post of the president, while Avinash Yadav will vie for the position of the general secretary. Deshwal is a resident of Panipat who is pursuing an LLM in the UILS department. In the past, he has performed the duties of the unit vice president, Chandigarh, and the executive member in DAV College. Yadav, who hails from Agra, is pursuing an MTech from the UIET department. He has previously served as the unit vice-president of ABVP PU Unit.

#Cricket #Panjab University Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover encounters 4-metre diameter crater on lunar surface, retraces path; ISRO releases fresh pictures

2
Diaspora

High Court puts Punjab MLA Sarabjit Kaur Manuke on notice on elderly Canadian NRI's plea

3
Chandigarh

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula; video surfaces

4
Sports

Watch Neeraj Chopra invite Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem under India flag in this beautiful video after javelin throw final

5
Chandigarh

Doctor couple from Mohali leads mid-air rescue of critical infant

6
Amritsar

SGPC raises objection to actor wearing kirpan in ‘objectionable manner’ in movie scene; threatens legal action

7
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves reduction in discretionary grants of CM, ministers

8
India

Dalit woman stripped, son beaten to death by men over daughter's sexual harassment case

9
Haryana

Shobha yatra: Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers, right-wing group leaders pray at Nalhar temple

10
Chandigarh

New Chandigarh: Omaxe residents protest poor facilities

Don't Miss

View All
The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Top News

After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2

After Ch-3 success, ISRO set to launch solar mission on Sept 2

Aditya-L1 spacecraft to be India’s first space-based observa...

Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet

Putin dials Modi, says unable to attend G20 meet

will be present: trudeau

INDIA to meet this week, Sonia may get lead role

INDIA to meet this week, Sonia may get lead role

No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

No yatra, cops escort group of 50 to Nuh temples

Rover encounters 4-m-wide crater, alters path

Rover encounters 4-m-wide crater, alters path


Cities

View All

Drug smugglers attack police team, 2 cops hurt

Drug smugglers attack police team, 2 cops hurt

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

PU POLLS: Cops list 92 ‘troublemakers’, tell them to furnish bonds

Free travel facility for Chandigarh policemen in CTU buses

Sanitary official sacked, another suspended on repeated plaints

Civic body nod to animal birth control centre at Raipur Kalan

Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi govt school

Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi govt school

Supertech twin tower demolition: Year on, no action yet against erring officials

Delhi ex-MLA gets 4-month jail for ignoring court summons

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

Ensure use of treated water for construction works: ADC

Man nabbed with 150-gm heroin

3 drug peddlers land in police net

Residents of Ajit Nagar rue dirty water supply

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rainfall causes waterlogging, sewer overflow; motorists face traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Power supply hit in most areas in Ludhiana

Ludhiana gets 18.6 mm rainfall

Ward Watch Ward No 26: Overflowing sewers, lack of development trouble Ludhiana residents