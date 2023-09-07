PU POLLS: NSUI regains presidential post after 5 yrs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

The blue color of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) outshone the yellow of the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) and the saffron of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to win the presidential post in the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections today.

After five years, the NSUI again won the presidential seat with its candidate, Jatinder Singh, polling a record 3,002 votes to defeat his CYSS rival by a margin of 603 votes and ABVP’s candidate by 820 votes. The NUSI had won the PUCSC presidential election in 2013, 2014, 2017.

Total votes: 15,693 Polled:10,323 (66 %)

Jatinder, who joined the NSUI seven days prior to voting, is studying at Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology. Despite trailing at third position in one of the main departments, University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), Jatinder managed to took away the top post. The party contested only one post and convincingly won it.

Candidates in the poll fray President — 9 Vice-president, secretary, joint secretary — 4 (each)

The student group, Sath, claimed vice-president’s post. Its candidate, Ranmeekjot Kaur, from Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, secured 4,084 votes to win the post. In a male-dominated fight, Ranmeekjot defeated her nearest rival by 765 votes, which is a record.

Highlights Voting started at 9.30 am, but students were allowed to enter polling stations till 10.15 am.

Counting began at 12.20 pm and the results were announced at 8 pm.

Digvijay Chautala, brother of Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, visited the campus in support of INSO.

NSUI supporters celebrated the victory with senior members including, Chandigarh Congress chief HS Lucky, at Student Centre.

Hours before polling, the SOI presidential candidate, Yuvraj Garg, allegedly manhandled at boys’ hostel 4.

Elections took place under heavy deployment of police personnel. A mounted unit of the Chandigarh police was also deployed.

Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) won the secretary’s post with Deepak Goyat, from the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), bagging 4,431 votes to defeat his nearest rival by 1,811 votes. The Panjab University Helping Hand (PUHH), which fought the elections in alliance with the ABVP, won the joint secretary’s post. Its candidate, Gourav Chahal, polled 3,140 votes.

