 PU Polls: Papers filed, poll scene shifts to Stu-C : The Tribune India

PU Polls: Papers filed, poll scene shifts to Stu-C

Party candidates address students at popular spot on university campus, list promises

PU Polls: Papers filed, poll scene shifts to Stu-C

Supporters of “Sath” address students at Stu-C after filing of nominations on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 12

Slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”, “Har Har Mahadev” and “Jo Bole Sau Nihaal” resonated Student Centre (Stu-C) at Panjab University as candidates addressed students and held rallies around it today.

This central point of the PU campus was abuzz with electioneering activity as groups introduced their presidential candidates and listed their promises after filing nominations. While the process of filing nominations was over at 10.30 am, the representatives of various political groups started reaching Stu-C in the afternoon, the time when most students visit the spot to have lunch.

ABVP candidate Harish Gujjar (2nd from left) after filing papers.

“It was necessary to address a gathering at this spot, especially after filing nominations. It’s one of the most prominent spots on the campus. We gave a brief introduction of our party, which is contesting the elections as a students’ political group for the first time,” said Maninder of Sath.

“Since open house debates are no longer permitted on the campus, addressing students from the ramp of the DSW building (at Stu-C) is one of the perfect ways to grab their attention. We have seen leaders making speeches from the same spot earlier also,” said Atambir Singh, a supporter of the Students Organisation of India (SOI).

“We planned to launch our party’s panel and that was the perfect moment. We decided to take out a small rally around Stu-C as students gathered there in large numbers,” said Anup Bhardwaj, a supporter of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

SOI remembers Middukhera

The SOI unit of Panjab University remembered one of its founding members, Vicky Middukhera, who was murdered in August 2021. Before starting their address, the party workers remembered Middukhera, who was once a prominent face during the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections. As many as 42 candidates filed their papers for the post of president on Wednesday. The final list of the candidates will be out on Thursday afternoon after withdrawals. For a total of 78 departments on the campus, 117 candidates have filed nominations for department representatives.

Merger of parties soon

Merger of various political groups is likely to be announced on Thursday. Sources claimed the majority of the political parties were trying to join hands with regional (Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh) groups to contest the elections. As per past the trend, large political parties join hands with small ones on a seat sharing basis.

Students protest paper cancellation

The University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS) and the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) witnessed protests by students after nominations of some candidates were cancelled. The students alleged that the authorities intentionally cancelled those nominations in order to support a particular group.

Major parties in the fray

PUSU, SFS, SOPU, ABVP, NSUI, INSO, CYSS, SOI, AISA, ISA, PFUS, NSO, HPSU, HIMSU, SAP, HSA, ‘Sath’

#Panjab University Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Pakistan horror: Do you sell these bodies? 200 rotting corpses found on hospital roof in Multan

2
Amritsar

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

3
Nation

BJP banking on Congress 'chaos', AAP 'self-goal' in Gujarat poll

4
Haryana

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'

5
World

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

6
Nation

India serves demarche on Ottawa over ‘referendum’

7
Health

Certain types of dietary fibre cause inflammatory response in some patients: Study

8
Trending

1880s Levi’s jeans auctioned in New Mexico for Rs 70 lakh

9
Haryana

Massive fire breaks out at auto parts manufacturing factory in Gurugram

10
Nation

India, China back peaceful dialogue on Ukraine: Putin

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian

Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...

'One of the most dangerous nations in world...' US President Biden's candid comment on Pakistan

Pakistan ‘one of the most dangerous nations in the world', says Biden with reference to nukes

Bowlers help India restrict Sri Lanka to 65/9 in Women’s Asia Cup final

India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

More than eight years after his arrest, Bombay HC had on Fri...

Video: Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole, Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim tells followers to 'do as directed'

Ahead of Haryana panchayat polls, out on parole Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a video message tells followers to 'do as directed'


Cities

View All

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Descendants of Rai Bular Bhatti claim they have been denied visa to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar for SGPC event

Jeweller robbed of 150-gm gold, cash near Rego Bridge

Minister Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement in mandis

Man killed over parking dispute in Ajit Nagar area, three booked

Young farmers innovate to manage paddy straw in dist

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

List vacant govt land, check trespass: Adviser to officials

Glasses of two dozen cars smashed in Mani Majra

UIET campaigning hotspot

24 outsiders detained from hostels, let off later

13 sites allotted for sale of green firecrackers in UT

Supreme Court to hear today Maharashtra govt’s appeal against acquittal of GN Saibaba

Ex-DU professor Saibaba to stay in jail as Supreme Court suspends Bombay HC order acquitting him in Maoist links case

Amul Gold and buffalo milk prices rise by Rs 2 per litre

AFWWA sets Guinness World Records for largest display of knitted woollen caps

Excise policy: Enforcement Directorate raids 25 locations in Delhi

Bombay High Court acquits former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba in Maoist link case

AAP MLA alleges threat from Amritpal’s supporter

Jalandhar West Aam Aadmi Party MLA Sheetal Angural alleges threat from Amritpal Singh’s supporter

Congress councillors meet Jalandhar MC commissioner

3 DAV University, Jalandhar, researchers in top 2% world scientists

Now, download birth, death certificates on mobile phone

Staff shortage, lack of equipment ail fire station: Phillaur MLA

Looters’ gang busted

Looters' gang busted

Jeweller's employee gets Rs 15 lakh ransom call from Canada-based gangster

Woman loses purse to snatcher

MTP Bindra, son, nephew out on bail

Real estate market likely to pick up after slump

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Blind murder case solved, friend turns out foe: Cops

Power essential service, not commodity: Expert

Caught paying below minimum wages, PESCO directed to give arrears

Stress on global community support to save ozone layer

70-yr-old falls prey to swine flu, fourth death this season