PU POLLS: Scene hots up on campus as leaders step up campaigning

ABVP leaders at the Student Centre, Panjab University, on Tuesday. Photo: NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 29

Despite the low turnout of students on the Panjab University campus on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, students’ political groups are leaving no stone unturned to shore up support ahead of the fast-approaching Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections.

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) claims to have earned the support of as many as 74 members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the polls. The ABVP members joined the party in the presence of NSUI national in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar and NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan. Former university ABVP convenor Jatin Singh and Poonam Jayani were among those who joined the NSUI outfit. Chandigarh Territorial Congress Committee president HS Lucky also addressed the NSUI student leaders on the occasion. He stressed that if the party wins, it would send a powerful message ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections that students are firmly aligned with the Congress party.

Sath names candidate

Another students’ political outfit, Sath, has announced its presidential candidate. Ranmeekjot Kaur from the Dental Department will be the face of the party for the polls. Meanwhile, the Society for Students (SFS) has also released its manifesto ahead of the looming PUCSC polls. The group has expressed its opposition to fee hikes, called for a grading system for engineering courses and demanded that elections be held for the Panjab University Committee against Sexual Harassment (PUCASH). The party has also listed the construction of a reading hall in the Sector-25 South Campus and the opening of the GTB Hall, the recruitment of regular teaching faculty members and overhauling the odd-even system for re-appear exams among its key promises. The SOI has also announced its candidates for the students’ council elections at local colleges, while the university team has announced a separate panel for the South Campus for the university elections.

Social media campaign gains traction

With the holidays fast approaching, the parties have shifted their focus to social media campaigns. Party representatives have been reaching out to students on social networking platforms. The parties are not only sending the pupils messages vis-à-vis their manifestos, but they have also taken to e-mails in a boost to their outreach.

Checkpoints installed

  • Chandigarh Police set up tents inside the campus. Security review at the Student Centre remains main focus
  • Checkposts installed, teams of wardens hold surprise checks at hostels
  • Political groups start planning small rallies. Representatives visit various departments
  • Car owners flaunt posters of their favourite political groups

