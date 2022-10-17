PU polls: Visually challenged students stage protest

While a majority of political groups are busy approaching voters, visually impaired students, enrolled in the university, are staging a protest demanding the Braille transcription of the books at AC Joshi Library. “Various political parties have approached them and promised finding some solution to their problem. Since they are considered among the mainstream groups of students, their problems remain unsolved most of the time,” said Preet, a student. A source confirmed the authorities were planning to make special arrangements for visually impaired and specially abled students on polling day. They will cast vote under the supervision of faculty member, officer on duty and in the presence of other students,” said the source.