Panjab University Professor made member of Central panel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 25

Dr Gurmeet Singh, Associate Professor and former Chairperson of Department of Hindi, Panjab University, has been nominated a member of the Hindi Salahkar Samiti (Hindi Advisory Committee) of the Ministry of Telecommunication, Government of India.

The committee has been reconstituted under the Chairmanship of Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Telecommunications.

The Hindi Advisory Committee has six members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha amongst others. The committee works towards advising the ministry in use of Rajbhasha Hindi in official works of the government.

Dr Gurmeet Singh, who is at present working as visiting professor in Italy, is a member of Panjab University Senate. He has been a member of the Hindi Advisory Committee for the Ministry of Defence.