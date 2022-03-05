PU professor quits job

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

In a major twist to Panjab University politics, Dr Rajesh Gill, Professor, Department of Sociology, quit her job.

Dr Rajesh was among six members of the Goyal group which had won the Senate election of ordinary fellows to the Senate.

She was elected from the faculty of languages with 48 votes, while his rival Gurpal Singh Sandhu polled 35 votes. “I just wanted to quit. I loved my job and I worked wholeheartedly. There’s no specific behind tendering my resignation,” she said.

All six members were elected from the faculty's constituency and were former senators. After their elections, the chancellor's office had requested them to provide comments on the allegations raised by some petitioners on January 7. As the matter was sub judice, the authorities did not notify their inclusion to the Senate.

With Dr Rajesh resigning from the post, the authorities may get approval for notifying the names of the rest of the candidates, and thus clear the decks for a full house Panjab University Senate.

The election of the constituency of faculties was held on September 1, after which some petitions were filed raising questions on the election of the candidates.

Politics at university takes a major twist

Dr Rajesh was among six members of the Goyal group which had won the election of ordinary fellows to the Senate.