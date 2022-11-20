PU pupil held for ‘terror funding’

Mohali, November 19
A court on Saturday sent a PU student, Arshdeep Singh of Sangrur, to three-day police remand in a case of terror funding.
The State Special Operation Cell had arrested him from the UT on Friday. The suspect, a student at the Department of Gandhian and Peace Studies, was reportedly getting overseas funds in his bank account. The money was reportedly sent to him from Dubai, the US, Philippines, Italy and Malaysia.
Arshdeep was allegedly in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi group members and gangsters Goldy Brar and Lakhbir Singh Landa, said the police.
