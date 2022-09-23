HC order on retirement age: Panjab University relieves 60 faculty members

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 22

Within hours after the Punjab and Haryana High Court vacated “all interim orders” paving the way for Panjab University’s faculty retirement age at 60, the PU authorities relieved 60 faculty members this evening.

More than six years after the university was directed to allow the teachers to continue till the age of 65, a Division Bench today vacated “all interim orders”.

The university has relieved Dr Gauri Sharma (evening studies), Dr Sukhmani Bal Riar (History), Associate Professor Indu Bala (Economics), Professor Paramjit Kaur (Law), Professor Praveen Rishi (Microbiology), Professor Asha Maudgil (Philosophy), Dr Meena Dutta (USOL), Assistant Professor Renu Gandhi (LLLE), Professor PS Dhingra (PURC Muktsar), Dr Meenakshi Malhotra (UBS), Dr Mohd Khalid (evening studies), Associate Professor Prabha Vig (LLLE), Ramnik Auroraa (French), Professor Vijay Prabha (Microbiology), Professor AK Sinha (Anthropology), Dr Neera Garg (Botany), Professor Alok Srivastava (Chemistry), Pankaj Malviya (Russian), D Upinder Sawhney (Economics), Professor M Rajiv Lochan (History), Dr Rita Kant (UIFT), Professor Sunita Kapila (Botany), Professor Parveen Sharda (USOL), Dr Om Prakash Katare (UIPS), Dr Vandana Mehra (Education), Dr Devendra Kumar Singh (PURC Muktsar), Professor Kanchan K Jain (Statistics), Professor Sanjiv Kumar Soni (Microbiology), Professor Sangeeta Chopra (Statistics), Professor ML Garg (Desi Lect), Dr Cecelia Antony (French), Dr Sukesh Chandar Sharma (Biochemistry), Dr Neerja Sood (Hindi), Dr Ramanjit Kaur Johal (Public Administration), Professor Harsukhjit Kaur (DES MDRC), Professor Ronki Ram (Political Science), Professor Emanual Nahar (USOL), Professor Smita Bhutani (Geography), Dr Geeta Shukla, Dr Kusum Harjai (Microbiology), Professor Karanjot Kaur Brar (Geography), Professor Ravinder Kumar Singla (Computer Science), Dr Renu Thakur (AIHCA), Dr Naveen Chaudhari (Geology), Dr Damodar Panda (Chinese and Tibetan Studies), Professor Sukhbir Kaur (Zoology), Dr C Nagaraja Kumar (Physics), Dr Surinder Kumar Mehta (Chemistry), Dr Jangvir Singh Shahi (Physics), Dr Vikas Bist (Mathematics), Dr Swarnjit Kaur (USOL), Professor Gurpal Singh (DES MDRC), Professor Daizy Rani (Botany), Dr Nandita (Education), Dr Jagdeep Kaur (Biotechnology), Dr Geeta Khanna Joshi (Law), Dr C Nirmala (Botany) and Dr Ameer Sultana (Centre for Women Studies) with immediate effect.

“In the light of the orders passed by the Punjab & Haryana High Court, the persons above mentioned have been relieved with immediate effect,” stated the orders by the Registrar, Panjab University.

The faculty members have been demanding the implementation of 7th pay scale and enhancement of the retirement age to 65 for the past few years. They claimed their demands can be met if PU was made a Central university.