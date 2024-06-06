PU retains QS ranking

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

Panjab University has retained its last year’s ranking, with a slight improvement on certain parameters, in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2025.

The university has been ranked in the 1001-1200 bracket. The university has been awarded 7.8 points in academic reputation, 24.1 in citations per faculty, 31.8 in employment outcomes, 7.3 in employer reputation, 6.2 in faculty student ratio, 30.9 in international research network, 1.7 international students ratio and 2.4

in sustainability.

Last year, the university had got 6.7 points in academic reputation, 5.9 in employer reputation, 5.6 in faculty student ratio, 21 in citations per faculty, 1.8 in international student ratio, 1.9 in international research network, 29.8 in employment outcomes and 2.2 points in sustainability. “We are continuously trying to improve our performance and international collaboration,” said Renu Vig, Vice-Chancellor.

Last month, the Centre for World University Rankings (CWUR) had ranked the university among the top-4 per cent higher education institutions globally for 2023-24. CWUR, which ranks 21,000 institutions, represents the largest academic ranking of global universities. The university was ranked 10 in India and 242 in Asia. Globally, it ranked 527 in quality of education and got a research rank of 794, with an overall score of 71.6.

Pvt varsities perform well

Universities in Mohali, Himachal Pradesh and Patiala have improved their rankings.

Shoolini University, Solan, has been placed at the global rank of 587, a jump from the band of 771-780 last year, with an overall score of 21.1. “I am delighted that our effort to keep the focus on research has paid off. We have ranked among leading Indian Institutions like IISC, IITs, JNU,” said PK Khosla, Chancellor.

Chandigarh University, Gharuan, has been ranked in the 691-700 brackets. Last year, it ranked 771-780.

Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala, improved its rankings to 851-900 from last year’s 951-1,000.

Chitkara University also retained its rankings band under 1,201-1,400 rank. The university made its debut on the list last year.

“We are happy to have retained the band since our debut. We aim to promote research and are taking a huge leap towards promoting innovation and international research,” said Dr Madhu Chitkara, Pro Chancellor, Chitkara University.

