PU Senate meet today, likely to see high-voltage drama

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 29

The Panjab University (PU) Senate will consider allowing Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) students from other universities to undergo a one-year internship at Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital, during its meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

The House will also elect two Syndics as members of the Board of Finance (BoF), PU. It will consider a resolution to appoint senior-most professors as interim deans of their respective faculty till the Punjab and Haryana High Court makes a final decision on the issue. The resolution has been moved by fellow Dinesh Kumar as for almost two years, all faculties are functioning without deans due to pending elections. The one-year term of various faculty deans had ended in January last year.

The House will also consider adopting UGC notification regarding collaboration between Indian and foreign higher educational institution to offer twining, joint and dual degree programme. The House will also take up re-appointments and extension to various faculty members and signing various MoUs with other universities.

The members will also consider BoF recommendations notified earlier this year on October 14.

Face-off likely between pro and anti-VC groups

Sources said the House was likely to witness a sharp series of arguments between two groups. The sources said the pro-VC and anti-VC groups were likely to conduct pre-meetings before the Senate meeting to work on their respective strategies.

In few last meetings, senior fellow Satya Pal Jain and Davesh Moudgil had directly levelled corruption allegations against the VC. Sources said some more fellows would join the anti-VC group and produce documents supporting their allegation.