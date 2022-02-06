Panjab University Senate to meet on Feb 13

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 5

Panjab University will organise its second meeting of the Senate on February 13.

Sources said the main agenda of the meeting, to be held online, was to discuss the upcoming National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) 2022 evaluation of the university. The team is schedule to visit the campus in the month of June.

“The main agenda of the meeting is to discuss about the university’s status ahead of the NAAC team’s visit,” said a source.

The source said: “Policy documents, introduction of fellows (newly appointed DSW, DUI) and some more agendas are listed for the meeting. Submission of self-study report (SSR) will also be discussed.”

During the previous NAAC visit in 2015, the PU was granted A-grade with 3.35 marks out of 4.

In order to prepare for the NAAC visit, the departments were directed to constitute a research review committee consisting of two to three members, including a PhD/PG student, and an academic review committee.

Earlier, in January, a meeting of the newly constituted Senate was organised after a gap of two years. The House is also likely to approve various policy documents.