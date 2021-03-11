PU shooters shine in Khelo India Games

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, may 2

Panjab University shooting teams won three gold medals on the penultimate day of the ongoing Khelo India University Games at Bangalore.

The Panjab University shooting team won the first gold medal in the mix skeet event. The team was represented by Prabh Chahal and Parnaaz. The duo scored 580 points to claim the top honour.

In the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team event, the team of Panjab University consisting of Adarsh Singh, Udhayveer Sidhu and Japtyesh Singh claimed the gold medal by scoring 1719 points. Adarsh scored 579 points, followed by Udhayveer (573 points) and Japtyesh (567 points). In the men’s rapid fire pistol event, Udhayveer bagged the gold medal, while Adarsh bagged bronze.

4 silver medals in fencing

The Panjab University men’s fencing team won one silver medal each in the epee and sabre events. The women’s team also won silver medal in both sabre and epee events. The team consisted of Chhavi Kohli. Kajal, Mumtaj and Ashiana Bhardwaj lost to Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, (44-45). The men’s team - Ajay Kanwar, Tarshveer Singh, Dhruv Walia and Divij Khanna - also lost to GNDU (30-45). In karate, the Panjab University team bagged the silver medal, while Sanyam won the bronze medal in shot put event.