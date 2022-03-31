PU students continue protest

Chandigarh, March 30
The ongoing protest against a hike in the rates of food items at the Panjab University hostel mess, canteen and Students’ Centre and for transparency and allocation of hostel seats entered its 6th day.
President of the SFS Sandeep said, “Students have been sitting outside the office of the Vice-Chancellor but the authorities are still adamant on the issue. We are trying to reach every student through various means. We are also addressing classes to create awareness on the issue. Today, a bench was set up at the UIET to carry out a signature campaign in the department.” —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan's govt totters as key ally MQM-P switches sides ahead of no-confidence motion
Gen Naravane reviews preparedness along borders
Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana
Haryana education dept drops Rule 134-A
Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
In case of accident, it prevents vehicles from going off roa...
Make Bay of Bengal bridge of connectivity: PM Modi
BIMSTEC inks agreements on security, tech transfer | Adopts ...
Antony Blinken speaks to S Jaishankar on Ukraine, global slowdown
Leaders from Germany, Mexico meet Doval, EAM; Lavrov visit ...