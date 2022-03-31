PU students continue protest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

The ongoing protest against a hike in the rates of food items at the Panjab University hostel mess, canteen and Students’ Centre and for transparency and allocation of hostel seats entered its 6th day.

President of the SFS Sandeep said, “Students have been sitting outside the office of the Vice-Chancellor but the authorities are still adamant on the issue. We are trying to reach every student through various means. We are also addressing classes to create awareness on the issue. Today, a bench was set up at the UIET to carry out a signature campaign in the department.” —